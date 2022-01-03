Bangladesh India’s top importer of wheat

3 January 2022
Bangladesh India’s top importer of wheat

Bangladesh emerged as the top destination of wheat exports from India, having the largest share of more than 54 percent in both volume and value terms in the financial year 2020-21, according to Commerce Ministry data released today.

India exported 11,57,399.35 tonnes of wheat worth USD 299.4 million to Bangladesh in 2020-21 constituting 55.4 percent in terms of total volume of India's total wheat exports and 54.5 percent in value terms, reports our New Delhi correspondent citing Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS)data.

Apart from Bangladesh, the other top nine importing countries of Indian wheat in 2020-21 are Nepal, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Afghanistan, Qatar, Indonesia, Oman, and Malaysia.

In 2020-21, India entered new wheat markets like Yemen, Afghanistan, Qatar, and Indonesia.

According to DGCIS data, the top ten countries, which accounted for more than 94 percent of India's wheat exports in 2016-17, now have 99 percent share in exports in 2020-21 in both volume and value terms.

In the first seven months (April-October) of the current financial year (2021-22), India's wheat exports in terms of volume rose by more than 527 percent to 3.2 million tonnes from 0.51 million tonnes reported during April-October period of 2020-21, said the official data.

