Indonesian president says Putin, Xi Jinping plan to attend G20 summit in person

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to attend the G20 summit in person, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come," the report quoted Widodo as saying.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry declined to comment to the news service on plans for travel by the head of state. The report said Xi Jinping hadn’t left the country since the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Putin and Widodo had phone talks to discuss preparations for the G20 summit in Bali, among other things. The summit is to take place in the Indonesian island on November 15-16. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin didn’t decide yet whether to attend in person or by video link.