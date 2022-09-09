India and EU are among biggest democracies in world, have responsibility to help drive shift toward renewables: EU Energy Commissioner

European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, who is on two days visit to India, said that as being amongst the world’s biggest democracies, shifting towards renewables is our responsibility, Trend reports citing The Print.

“Both India and the EU have our sights set on net zero. The EU by 2050, and India by 2070. And India has committed to producing 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy by 2030.

The role of renewables has become even more significant because of another tragedy, this one political. Russia’s war against Ukraine”, she said.

“Moving to renewables is not just a good idea for our environment, today and tomorrow. It’s also a continuous strategic investment in security. Because every kilowatt-hour of electricity we generate from solar, wind, hydropower or biomass is one less that we rely on fossil fuels for”, she added.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India energy-independent by 2047, the Commissioner said that India and the EU are on the very same page.

“I know independence, in every form, is high on the agenda for this country. In 2047 you will celebrate a century of India’s independence. And I know that Prime Minister Modi has announced that your country should be energy independent by then. So, it is in our common interest that we evolve from our old ways of polluting to newer cleaner sources. And solar can be central to that evolution”.

Kadri Simson spoke in New Delhi today at the solar energy, diversification of supply chain and EU India cooperation in manufacturing event, with Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba.

The EU and India established a ‘Clean Energy and Climate Partnership’ in 2016 and have been working closely together on clean energy transition, speeding up the deployment of renewable energy, promoting energy efficiency, collaborating on smart grid and storage technology and modernising the electricity market.

Simson called the EU a strong supporter of the International Solar Alliance launched by India and France in COP26 in Paris and said that more and more EU Member States are joining this important new organisation, based in India.

Simson also called for broadening the manufacturing market which will help to boost both Indian and EU economies.

“The EU and India can learn from each other. Especially when it comes to diversifying supply chains and developing an open, competitive and rules-based market for solar. This has been high on the agenda of the EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. We have had great cooperation so far when it comes to solar: on the operation of large solar parks, on the policy developments for rooftop PV, on the circularity in the supply chain, and other issues”.

While India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, it also celebrates 60 years of diplomatic relations with the European Union.

Simson and Power Minister RK Singh will inaugurate the first EU-India Green Hydrogen Forum on September 8. The forum will focus on exchanging best practices and policies on the role of hydrogen in energy systems, discussing the state of play of existing and upcoming hydrogen projects in the EU and India as well as clean hydrogen production and application technologies, and prospects for international Hydrogen trade and need for certification frameworks.