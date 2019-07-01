Russian S-400 systems to be delivered to Turkey within 10 days, says Erdogan

1 July 2019 05:08 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Russia’s S-400 air defense systems will be delivered to Turkey within the next ten days, Turkey’s NTV television reported on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the TV channel, Erdogan was speaking on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan, answering reporters’ questions after negotiations with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Erdogan was also certain that Turkey would be able to resolve disagreements with the US caused by the S-400 deal.

Speaking at the final news conference at the G20 summit on Saturday, the Turkish president said that Washington would not impose sanctions on Ankara over the purchase of Russia’s S-400 systems. He also recalled that Ankara was awaiting the delivery of 100 fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

Relations between Turkey and the United States have deteriorated in recent months because of Ankara’s S-400 deal with Moscow. Washington earlier warned Ankara that the US could refuse to sell F-35 jets to Turkey, if it purchased Russia’s air defense systems.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
Oil&Gas 03:49
North Korea upbeat on Trump-Kim surprise meeting as a chance to push nuclear talks
US 02:59
Eastern Libyan authorities arrest two Turks over Turkey's support for 'militias'
Arab World 02:37
Turkey to resolutely continue counter-terror ops in n. Iraq, Foreign Ministry says
Turkey 30 June 20:41
White House Press Secretary Grisham injured in stampede with N Korean officials at DMZ
US 30 June 13:31
Trump says both he and North Korea's Kim want to meet at DMZ
World 30 June 07:31
Latest
OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
Oil&Gas 03:49
North Korea upbeat on Trump-Kim surprise meeting as a chance to push nuclear talks
US 02:59
Eastern Libyan authorities arrest two Turks over Turkey's support for 'militias'
Arab World 02:37
Seven killed in Sudan protests
Other News 01:29
Mammadyarov meets with the Director-General of UNESCO
Politics 00:16
Air traffic stops at Libya's Tripoli Mitiga airport after air strike
Arab World 00:10
Two aides to Lebanese minister killed as convoy hit by gunfire
Arab World 30 June 23:12
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends the opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku
Politics 30 June 22:22
Tens of thousands protest to demand civilian rule in Sudan
World 30 June 21:39