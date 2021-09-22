Biden promises "relentless diplomacy" in UN debut amid rift with allies

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a speech at the United Nations on Tuesday that the United States is opening a new chapter of diplomacy after ending the two-decade Afghan war, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan, and as we close this era of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy," Biden said in his first address to the UN General Assembly.

The U.S. military completed its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August under Biden's order, ending the longest war in American history.

The president pointed out the U.S. military power "must be our tool of last resort, not our first," and should not be used as an answer for every global problem.

"Many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even addressed through the force of arms. Bombs and bullets cannot defend against COVID-19 or its future variants," he added. "To fight this pandemic, we need a collective act of science and political will."

Biden said the United States will "compete vigorously" with other major powers while emphasizing it is not "seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs."

"The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to shared challenges, even if we have intense disagreements in other areas," he continued. "Because we'll all suffer the consequences of our failure if we do not come together to address the urgent threats like COVID-19 and climate change or enduring threats like nuclear proliferation."

Biden said that Washington will remain to engage with Tehran diplomatically and seek a mutual return to the Iran nuclear deal. The United States seeks "serious and sustained diplomacy" to pursue the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

He also reaffirmed both U.S. security commitment to Israel and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.