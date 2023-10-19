Azerbaijan's and Uzbekistan's defense ministers meet in Bukhara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is paying an official visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of the Uzbek Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, visited the Bahouddin Naqshbandi memorial complex, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

After getting acquainted with the complex, Zakir Hasanov arrived at the Bukhara combined arms training range.

An official welcoming ceremony was held. The defense ministers passed along the guard of honor, and the national anthems of both countries were performed.

Defense ministers met first one on one, and then in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in military, military-technical, military educational fields, the organization of regular mutual visits of experts from both countries and a number of other issues of interest.

Then there was an introduction to the activity, material and educational base of the training range. The guests watched exemplary exercises of servicemen.

The sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.

In the end, "Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2024" was signed.