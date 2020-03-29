Total amount of donations to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus disclosed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 29
Trend:
As of today, 93,157,335 manat were transferred to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus, Trend reports.
Among those who donated there are 1,141 legal entities and 3,324 - individuals.
The Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus was established by the decree of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on March 19.
The Fund aims to stem the spread of coronavirus and provide financial assistance to measures being implemented in order to prevent the spread of the infection in Azerbaijan.
