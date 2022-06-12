Azerbaijan more than doubles monthly presidential pension for martyr families (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 11:56)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The monthly presidential pension for Azerbaijan's martyr families has been increased from 220 ($129.4) to 500 manat ($294.13), Chairman of the State Social Protection Fund Himalay Mamishov said, Trend reports.

According to him, the monthly presidential pension for the war disabled of the first group increased from 165 ($70.59) to 400 manat ($235.3), whereas the allowance for the care of the first group disabled will be 80 manat ($47.06). The welfare for the second group disabled people edged up from 143 ($84.12) to 350 manat ($205.8), while for the third group – from 110 ($64.7) to 300 manat ($176.4).

"Benefits for war invalids have grown from 101 ($59.4) to 220 manat ($129.4) for the first group disability, from 81 ($47.6) to 180 manat ($105.8) for the second group, and from 73 ($42.9) to 120 manat ($70.59) for the third group," Mamishov said.

He also noted that the average monthly growth in Azerbaijan's pensions constitutes 70 percent.

The process of granting a monthly presidential pension to war veterans has finally been completed.

Thus, in the post-second Karabakh war period, 93,000 family members of martyrs and veterans received a total of 104,000 social payments.