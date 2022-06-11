UK fans share their emotions from Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The atmosphere on Baku track is amazing, fans from the UK attending the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku told Trend.

According to the fans, the Baku highway and the city itself made a grandiose impression on them.

"We have visited many tracks, but this is the first time we see such one like in Baku, and we are delighted with the Baku track. We are rooting for the Mercedes team. We have been in Baku for several days, and visited many sights. The organization of the competitions is also at the top level," they added.

The six kilometer-long has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and top speed of 360 kilometers per hour. As many as 10 teams are competing in the races.