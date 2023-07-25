Nizami Ganjavi International Center condoles over death of Marianna Vardinogiannis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) has expressed condolences over the death of Marianna Vardinogiannis, member of the Board of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Trend reports.

The corresponding publication was posted on the organization's Twitter account.

"It is with a broken heart that I inform you that our beloved board member, Marianna Vardinogiannis, passed away today. She has been the kindest person, always bringing hope to those in need. Over the 11 years, she always made NGIC stronger and more valuable. Mrs. Marianna will continue to live in our hearts and minds. All our thoughts and prayers are with her family," the post said.

Marianna V. Vardinoyannis died on July 24, 2023, in Athens, Greece, at the age of 80.