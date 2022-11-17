Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.43 on November 16 compared to the previous price, amounting to $94.47 per barrel, Trend reports on November 17 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 16 amounted to $92.01 per barrel, down by $1.58 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $62.2 per barrel on November 16, lowering by $1.4 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $1.57 compared to the previous price and made up $92.38 per barrel.