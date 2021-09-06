Georgia’s number of hotels and hotel-type enterprises down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 07

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 1,010 economic entities engaged in hotel services, which owned 1,054 hotels and hotel-type enterprises operated in Georgia in 2020, which is 37.3 percent less compared to 2019, Trend reports with reference to Geostat.

According to the information, in 2020, the total area of ​​hotels and hotel-type establishments operating in Georgia amounted to 1.8 million square meters, which is 19.6 percent less than in 2019. In particular, 53,400 square meters were leased, and the living area of ​​all rooms amounted to 833,800 square meters, which is 19.5 percent less compared to last year.

In addition, the total number of beds in existing hotels and hotel-type establishments in 2020 amounted to 57,900, which is 24.1 percent less compared to last year.

"The total number of rooms decreased by 23.4 percent and amounted to 26,900. In 2020, hotels and hotel-type establishments in Georgia served 1.3 million guests, which is 66.5 percent less than the corresponding indicator of the previous year. Some 30.6 percent of the guests were foreigners. Of these, 16 percent were citizens of Russia (87.6 percent less than in 2019)," the message said.

It is noted that the majority of guests arriving from EU countries were citizens of Germany (3.1 percent of foreign guests), and the largest share of guests arriving from other countries were citizens of Ukraine (10.3 percent of foreign guests) and Israel (9.7 percent of foreign guests).

In addition, in 2020, 13,615 people were employed in hotels and hotel-type establishments in Georgia; most of them (54.8 percent) were women.

