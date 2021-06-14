Abadan refinery offering light naptha through Iran's Energy Exchange

TEHRAN, Iran, June 14

Trend:

Abadan Refinery`s light naphtha was offered via Iran`s Energy Exchange today on June 13, Trend reports via ILNA.

Light and heavy extract product of Iranol Oil Company, Isoricycle and Isofid of Shiraz Oil Refining, Isofid of Isfahan Oil Refinery, Isopentane and Naphtha of Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery and light naphtha of Abadan Oil Refinery have been offered via Iran Energy Exchange on June 13.

Some 7.845 tons of hydrocarbon products worth over $17 million were traded in the physical market of Iran Energy Exchange.