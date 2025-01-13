Kyrgyzstan seeks to finance infrastructure projects by issuing eurobonds

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 13. Kyrgyzstan plans to issue eurobonds to finance infrastructure projects, said Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, during a meeting with Ernesto Torres Cantu, the Head of the International Division of Citi Bank, Trend reports via the Cabinet of the Ministers.

The meeting took place in Hong Kong on the sidelines of the Asian Financial Forum.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Citi Bank, including the issuance of eurobonds and the establishment of correspondent banking relations between Kyrgyz and international banks.

Kasymaliev emphasized the importance of the partnership with Citi Bank, highlighting its role as the lead coordinator and bookrunner for Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming eurobond issuance.

He also noted the increased cooperation between the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan and Citi Bank in 2024 and expressed interest from Kyrgyz commercial banks, including Eldik Bank and Ayil Bank, in establishing correspondent banking relations with Citi Bank.

In turn, Ernesto Torres Cantu highlighted the significant potential for financial cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and noted that the issuance of eurobonds would be a crucial step in strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

In conclusion, both sides expressed confidence that the meeting would provide a new impetus for the further development of bilateral cooperation and achieving mutual success.

Citi Bank is the banking division of Citigroup Inc., a multinational banking and financial services corporation headquartered in New York. It is one of the largest banks in the world by assets, operating in numerous countries.