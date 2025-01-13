Georgian FM's visit date to Azerbaijan unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Foreign Minister of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili will visit Azerbaijan on January 16, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As per sources, Bochorishvili is set to engage in a succession of discussions in the capital city of Baku throughout her visit.

These talks will dive into the potential for nurturing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia while also keeping an eye on the current global and regional landscape.

Additionally, the Georgian minister will take part in the tenth session of the Azerbaijani-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel