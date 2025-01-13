Kyrgyzstan eyes correspondent relations with Hongkong and Shanghai banking corporation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 13. The Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed interest in establishing correspondent banking relations with the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) during a meeting with Daniel Drew, Managing Director and Chief of Staff at HSBC, Trend reports via the Cabinet of the Ministers.

The discussions focused on the potential for collaboration between Kyrgyzstan and HSBC, with particular emphasis on developing correspondent banking ties between Kyrgyz banks and international financial institutions.

Kasymaliev highlighted that Kyrgyz commercial banks comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Basel banking supervision principles, and undergo independent audits annually by leading global auditing firms.

In response, Daniel Drew noted that HSBC is keen to expand its presence in Central Asia and sees significant potential for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting concluded with mutual agreement on exploring further opportunities for beneficial collaboration between Kyrgyzstan and HSBC.

HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial conglomerates in the world, offering a wide range of financial services, including retail banking, wealth management, commercial banking, global banking, and markets. It has an extensive network spanning numerous countries and territories.