Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The valuation of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 61.863 manat, or $36.39 (1.38 percent), last week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went up by 49.19 manat, or $28.9 (1.1 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, settling at 4,505 manat ($2,650).

Gold ounce value change December 30* 4,456 manat ($2,621) January 6 4,480 manat ($2,635) December 31* 4,456 manat ($2,621) January 7 4,484 manat ($2,639) January 1* 4,456 manat ($2,621) January 8 4,500 manat ($2,645) January 2* 4,456 manat ($2,621) January 9 4,456 manat ($2,621) January 3* 4,456 manat ($2,621) January 10 4,541 manat ($2,671) Weekly average 4,456 manat ($2,621) Weekly average 4,505 manat ($2,650)

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose 1.15 manat, or 68 cents (2.3 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 51 manat ($30), which is 2.1 percent or 1.04 manat (61 cents) more than the previous week's tally.

Silver ounce value change December 30* 49.9 manat ($29.3) January 6 50.24 manat ($29.5) December 31* 49.9 manat ($29.3) January 7 51.07 manat ($30.04) January 1* 49.9 manat ($29.3) January 8 51.06 manat ($30.03) January 2* 49.9 manat ($29.3) January 9 51.2 manat ($30.1) January 3* 49.9 manat ($29.3) January 10 51.4 manat ($30.2) Weekly average 49.9 manat ($29.3) Weekly average 51 manat ($30)

Besides, last week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan went up by 45.35 manat ($26.68), or 2.85 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum hiked by 38.6 manat, or $22.7 (2.45 percent), reaching 1,612 manat ($948.24) compared to the previous week's numbers.

Platinum ounce value change December 30* 1,573 manat ($925.2) January 6 1,590 manat ($935.29) December 31* 1,573 manat ($925.2) January 7 1,598 manat ($940) January 1* 1,573 manat ($925.2) January 8 1,611 manat ($947) January 2* 1,573 manat ($925.2) January 9 1,623 manat ($954.7) January 3* 1,573 manat ($925.2) January 10 1,635 manat ($961.7) Weekly average 1,573 manat ($925.2) Weekly average 1,612 manat ($948.24)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 38.8 manat ($22.8) or 2.48 percent last week. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium grew by 1.19 percent, or 18.5 manat ($10.88), compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,576 manat ($927).

Palladium ounce value change December 30* 1,557 manat ($915.8) January 6 1,563 manat ($919) December 31* 1,557 manat ($915.8) January 7 1,569 manat ($922.9) January 1* 1,557 manat ($915.8) January 8 1,571 manat ($925.85) January 2* 1,557 manat ($915.8) January 9 1,574 manat ($925.88) January 3* 1,557 manat ($915.8) January 10 1,602 manat ($942) Weekly average 1,557 manat ($915.8) Weekly average 1,576 manat ($927)

*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 30, 2024, through January 3, 2025, the exchange rate was automatically carried over from the last business day.

