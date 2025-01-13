Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 13 January 2025
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have grown this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field rose by $2.08 (2.68 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $79.89 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $81.86 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $78.72 per barrel.

Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $78.8 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week, which is $2.26 (2.95 percent) more than last week. The highest price was $80.84 per barrel, and the lowest was $77.63 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $2.29 (3.61 percent) higher than last week at $65.79 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $67.77 per barrel, while the minimum price was $64.66 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price hiked by $2.72 (3.6 percent) to $78.23 per barrel. The highest price for Dated Brent reached $80.38 per barrel, and the lowest was $77.24 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 06.01.2025 07.01.2025 08.01.2025 09.01.2025 10.01.2025 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $79.48 $79.63 $78.72 $79.77 $81.86 $79.89
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $78.30 $78.46 $77.63 $78.76 $80.84 $78.80
Urals (EX NOVO) $65.35 $65.51 $64.66 $65.67 $67.77 $65.79
Dated Brent $77.57 $77.89 $77.24 $78.05 $80.38 $78.23
