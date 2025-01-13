Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have grown this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field rose by $2.08 (2.68 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $79.89 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $81.86 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $78.72 per barrel.
Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $78.8 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week, which is $2.26 (2.95 percent) more than last week. The highest price was $80.84 per barrel, and the lowest was $77.63 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price averaged $2.29 (3.61 percent) higher than last week at $65.79 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $67.77 per barrel, while the minimum price was $64.66 per barrel.
The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price hiked by $2.72 (3.6 percent) to $78.23 per barrel. The highest price for Dated Brent reached $80.38 per barrel, and the lowest was $77.24 per barrel.
|Oil grade/date
|06.01.2025
|07.01.2025
|08.01.2025
|09.01.2025
|10.01.2025
|Average price
|Azeri LT CIF
|$79.48
|$79.63
|$78.72
|$79.77
|$81.86
|$79.89
|Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|$78.30
|$78.46
|$77.63
|$78.76
|$80.84
|$78.80
|Urals (EX NOVO)
|$65.35
|$65.51
|$64.66
|$65.67
|$67.77
|$65.79
|Dated Brent
|$77.57
|$77.89
|$77.24
|$78.05
|$80.38
|$78.23