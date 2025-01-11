Uzbekistan sees growing share in global freight operations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 11. The number of cargo vehicles operated by Uzbek carriers has increased sevenfold to exceed 26,000, raising their share in international freight operations from 35% to 60%, Trend reports.

The statistics were disclosed as President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed recent developments in the country’s transport and logistics system.

Over the past seven years, Uzbekistan has achieved significant progress in this sector, driven by robust support for domestic transport companies.

Despite these achievements, global tensions have disrupted the sector. Delivery times for westbound shipments have doubled, transportation costs have surged by 50%, and border closures or delays in European countries have further hindered operations.

To address these issues, the government is focusing on key initiatives: expanding alternative trade routes, simplifying transit procedures, and negotiating bilateral agreements to reduce or eliminate border fees. These measures aim to streamline cargo flows, enhance connectivity, and mitigate the risks posed by geopolitical disruptions.

Uzbekistan’s renewed focus on transport and logistics is expected to reinforce its role as a vital link in regional and global trade networks while ensuring greater economic stability amid uncertain times.