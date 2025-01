BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Iran has suspended operations of enterprises, government agencies and closed schools due to severe air pollution and power supply problems, Trend reports.

According to the information, medical institutions will be an exception.

As Iranian Health Minister Mohammadreza Zafargandi reported earlier, 50,000 people die in Iran every year due to air pollution. The minister noted that the amount of material damage caused is at least $12 billion.