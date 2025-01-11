Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to US

Politics Materials 11 January 2025 08:51 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to the United States over the wildfires in California, the ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by widespread devastation caused by the wildfires in California, United States. We express heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the United States, and to the families of the victims.

We wish for a speedy recovery for all the injured and quick recovery from this tragedy," the ministry said.

