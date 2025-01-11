Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to the United States over the wildfires in California, the ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by widespread devastation caused by the wildfires in California, United States. We express heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the United States, and to the families of the victims.

We wish for a speedy recovery for all the injured and quick recovery from this tragedy," the ministry said.