Uzbekistan pushes for growth of domestic transport and logistics services

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 11. Uzbekistan is set to increase the share of domestic companies providing freight forwarding services in the transport and logistics sector, Trend reports.

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Currently, a significant portion of freight forwarding services, which connect shippers with carriers, is handled by foreign companies in Uzbekistan. To support local freight forwarders, the government has announced that value-added tax (VAT) will no longer be applied to their services in international transportation. This initiative aims to raise the share of domestic companies in the sector to 45–50%.

As part of this strategy, Uzbekistan plans to double the volume of international freight operations and increase the export of transport services to $3 billion.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of boosting transit freight volumes through Uzbekistan. In recent years, improved infrastructure and favorable conditions have helped the country climb the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index. This growing transit potential not only attracts more investment but also strengthens trade and economic ties on a broader scale.