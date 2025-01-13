Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level last week long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 30 December* 1.7 January 6 1.7 31 December* 1.7 January 7 1.7 1 January* 1.7 January 8 1.7 2 January* 1.7 January 9 1.7 3 January* 1.7 January 10 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro grew by 0.0034 last week. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0159 manat and amounted to 1.7565 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 30 December* 1.7724 January 6 1.7536 31 December* 1.7724 January 7 1.7666 1 January* 1.7724 January 8 1.7598 2 January* 1.7724 January 9 1.7524 3 January* 1.7724 January 10 1.7502 Average rate per week 1.7724 Average rate per week 1.7565

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles went down by 0.01253 last week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0305 manat and amounted to 1.6013 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 30 December* 1.6318 January 6 1.5373 31 December* 1.6318 January 7 1.5962 1 January* 1.6318 January 8 1.5837 2 January* 1.6318 January 9 1.6268 3 January* 1.6318 January 10 1.6626 Average rate per week 1.6318 Average rate per week 1.6013

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira remained unchanged last week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0481 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira 30 December* 0.0485 January 6 0.0481 31 December* 0.0485 January 7 0.0481 1 January* 0.0485 January 8 0.0481 2 January* 0.0485 January 9 0.0481 3 January* 0.0485 January 10 0.0481 Average rate per week 0.0485 Average rate per week 0.0481

*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 30, 2024, through January 3, 2025, the exchange rate was automatically carried over from the last business day.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel