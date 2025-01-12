Russian, Turkish FM's discuss preventing energy security risks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the telephone conversation, the ministers exchanged views on international and regional issues, including the situation around Ukraine.

"Particular attention is paid to the need to prevent actions aimed at creating risks to energy security," the statement said.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of the Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministries also drew attention to the organization of an inclusive national dialogue in Syria.