Azerbaijani dry cargo ship Murovdag successfully completes voyage to two countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. "Murovdag," the second vessel of Handysize type,, has successfully completed its first voyage to Colombia and Ecuador, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO).

Currently, “Murovdag” is heading to the port of Tocopilla in Chile. Here the ship will load fertilizers and ammonium nitrate in its holds and then will go to the Brazilian port of Salvador.

To note, this dry cargo ship, like the first Handysize vessel of the type "Khojaly," commissioned by ASCO in May 2024, has a cargo capacity (deadweight) of about 38,000 tons. Its length is 179.9 meters, width is 30 meters, side height is 15 meters, and draft is 10.47 meters. The vessel has a maximum speed of 15.7 knots, and its optimal draft design allows it to easily enter shallow water ports.

"Murovdag," built in 2020 in Japan, meets international environmental standards, is fuel-efficient, and is equipped with modern safety systems. ASCO acquired the vessel in October last year.

