Itinerary for President Mirziyoyev’s official visit to UAE laid out

Uzbekistan Materials 11 January 2025 09:46 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of Uzbekistan

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 11. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is gearing up to hit the road for an official visit to the UAE from January 13-16, following an invitation from UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

The visit will include a series of meetings and events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In Abu Dhabi, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold bilateral talks with Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, meet with key officials from leading Emirati organizations, companies, and banks, and participate in the international Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit.

In Dubai, the president is scheduled to meet with Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Vice President, Prime Minister, and Emir of Dubai.

The visit's agenda is all about tightening the bonds between Uzbekistan and the UAE, digging deeper into their multifaceted partnership, and broadening the horizons of cooperation in key areas like investment, green energy, infrastructure, digitalization, artificial intelligence, innovative development, and tourism. Boosting cultural and humanitarian exchanges will be right at the top of the agenda.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit 2025 is set to roll around on January 14-15.

Under the "Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress" theme, the summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, business executives, and technology pioneers to explore the pathways for accelerating the transition to a sustainable economy.

