Seminar by MÜSIAD Azerbaijan aims to weigh leadership and effective communication (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Together with the Baku Speech Center and the Education and Culture Commission, MÜSİAD Azerbaijan sponsored the "Leadership and Effective Communication" seminar, Trend reports via MÜSİAD (Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association).

Expert trainer and Baku Speech Center marketer Parvin Parlan was the seminar's featured speaker.

She shared her practical knowledge and experience in leadership and effective communication with the participants. In addition, the skills necessary for success in working life and everyday communication were discussed.

The training was hands-on and interactive. Participants experienced simulations of real-life situations and discussed ways to solve various problems through group exercises.

Practical guidance and chances for individual support were also presented during the event. Helpful leadership guidance was offered in addition to answers to participants' individual inquiries.

The participants emphasized and appreciated the positive impact of the event on their personal and professional development at the conclusion of the seminar.

The certificates from MÜSİAD Azerbaijan were presented to the participants at the conclusion of the event.

MÜSIAD Azerbaijan first got active on January 1, 2018. At present, it employs 7356 people with 87 members from different fields. It keeps on with ten commissions and a twelve-member Board of Directors. Of 87 members, 57 are Azerbaijani citizens and 30 are Turkish citizens. Designed to help individuals and institutions, our nation and society, our area and the globe, develop socially and culturally, politically and economically, scientifically and technologically, this "Development - Cooperation - Unity of Power Platform"

