FM's of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan hashing out collaborative initiatives

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 11. The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubayev and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu discussed the implementation of joint projects, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among the topics covered by Kulubayev during the discussion were the modernization and development of border checkpoints, the strengthening of trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian links, and the possibility of Kyrgyz citizens staying in Kazakhstan.

The foreign minister noted the importance of implementing such projects as the construction of an industrial trade and logistics complex on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, a ferroalloy plant in the city of Tash-Kumyr, solar power plants in Kyrgyzstan, an alternative highway "Issyk-Kul-Almaty," and a modern trade and logistics warehouse in the Almaty region for storing fruits and vegetables, which will help to increase bilateral trade turnover and expand investment cooperation.

In turn, Nurtleu reviewed the state of trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries and expressed readiness to expand cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis in the fields of energy, transport, agriculture, tourism, and education.

The Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan also considered issues of cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations.

To note, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev paid an official visit to Kazakhstan on January 10-11.

