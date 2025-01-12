U.S. sanctions target Gazprom Neft subsidiaries in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Russia's PJSC Gazprom Neft and its affiliated companies, extending the measures to subsidiaries operating in Central Asia, Trend reports.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, among the affected entities are Gazprom Neft Asia LLC and Munai-Myrza JSC in Kyrgyzstan, Gazprom Neft Tajikistan LLC, and Gazprom Neft Kazakhstan LLP.

These sanctions are part of ongoing measures aimed at restricting the operations of Russian energy companies abroad. The inclusion of Central Asian subsidiaries highlights the expanding scope of international efforts to limit Russia’s energy influence in the region.

No immediate response has been issued by Gazprom Neft or its regional affiliates regarding the sanctions.