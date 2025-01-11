EIB backs hydrogen expansion in the Netherlands with €25M loan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided a 25 million euro venture debt facility to Resato Hydrogen Technology, a developer of hydrogen refueling stations based in Assen, Netherlands, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the funding will support Resato's efforts to enhance its technology, scale production capacity, and further hydrogen infrastructure development.

Resato aims to deploy 1,000 hydrogen refueling stations by 2030, aligning with the EU's Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. As part of its expansion, the company plans to move to a new assembly facility this year to boost production.

EIB Vice President Robert de Groot highlighted the importance of hydrogen in Europe’s energy transition, stating, "Hydrogen will be part of the energy mix, and infrastructure is key to supporting alternative fuels."

Resato’s CEO, Rob Castien, emphasized the significance of the EIB’s support, calling it validation of the company’s mission to advance hydrogen refueling solutions. Castien noted that hydrogen reduces emissions and grid congestion, supporting Europe’s transition to sustainable energy.

Currently employing 170 people, Resato expects its workforce to grow significantly, potentially reaching 1,000 by 2030. The company has also launched the H2 Academy to address the need for skilled personnel by partnering with educational institutions to train professionals for careers in the hydrogen sector.

Resato has already established itself as a leader in hydrogen refueling solutions, with over 55 stations sold across Europe. It operates the market’s largest refueling station, located in Neumünster, Germany, with a capacity of 2,000 kg per day.