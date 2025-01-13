Azerbaijani MoD, Military Prosecutor's Office sign joint action plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan signed the joint action plan for 2025 to strengthen the rule of law and military discipline and to prevent crimes in the Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports via the ministry's statement.

"According to the plan, the date, venue, and persons responsible for joint activities to be held during 2025 were determined.

At the meetings to be organized with servicemen during 2025 in the types of troops (forces), army corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry, it is planned to conduct relevant activities aimed at improving the legal knowledge of military personnel, strengthening discipline and rule of law, as well as eliminating existing problems and other activities," the statement reads.

