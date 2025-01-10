Italy's Leonardo aims for long-term partnerships in Central Asia, VP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Leonardo, a global leader in aerospace, defense, and security, sees Central Asia as a strategically vital region, said Angelo Cecchini, the company’s Vice President of International Business Development for North East Asia, Oceania, Central Asia, and the India region, in an interview with Trend.

He emphasized Leonardo’s commitment to forging lasting partnerships in the region rather than pursuing short-term opportunities. "Central Asia is widely recognized for its strategic role as a bridge between Asia and Europe, its energy resources, and its importance for regional and international security".

Leonardo is focused on providing modular and scalable solutions tailored to meet the region’s needs in security, infrastructure, and disaster relief. The company’s offerings include technologies for protecting against terrorism and cyber threats, enabling secure transport and resource management, and supporting natural disaster prevention and response.

During COP29 in Baku, Leonardo highlighted its contribution to climate adaptation and decarbonization efforts, showcasing space-based technologies for resource management, environmental monitoring, and disaster resilience. "Our expertise supports sustainable energy and technologies, including clean energy deployment and risk mitigation," the VP noted.

Leonardo is also exploring alternative propulsion systems, such as hybrid-electric and hydrogen-based technologies, to support Central Asia’s modernization of aviation in a sustainable way.

"We aim to promote long-term growth and stability by offering tailored solutions and respecting the sovereignty of our partners," Cecchini added, positioning Leonardo as a trusted ally in the region’s future development.