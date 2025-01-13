Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 13, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory relative to January 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 578,111 rials, and one euro is 598,904 rials, while on January 12, one euro was 585,579.

Currency Rial on January 13 Rial on January 12 1 US dollar USD 578,111 571,361 1 British pound GBP 706,272 697,728 1 Swiss franc CHF 630,694 623,437 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,518 50,944 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,386 49,798 1 Danish krone DKK 79,406 78,474 1 Indian rupee INR 6,709 6,631 1 UAE dirham AED 157,416 155,578 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,868,836 1,846,688 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,604 205,164 100 Japanese yens JPY 366,435 362,304 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,235 73,366 1 Omani rial OMR 1,501,417 1,483,872 1 Canadian dollar CAD 401,569 396,183 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 321,227 317,493 1 South African rand ZAR 30,282 29,902 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,336 16,144 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,654 5,589 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,822 156,967 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,121 43,605 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 356,157 351,233 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,163 152,363 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,537,529 1,519,577 1 Singapore dollar SGD 421,511 416,669 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 479,780 470,472 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,627 19,398 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 419,115 414,223 1 Libyan dinar LYD 119,405 117,970 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,842 77,921 100 Thai baht THB 1,672,420 1,652,933 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,566 127,009 1,000 South Korean won KRW 392,533 389,374 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 815,389 805,869 1 euro EUR 598,904 585,579 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,675 108,389 1 Georgian lari GEL 204,207 201,823 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,708 35,276 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,955 7,902 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,522 174,461 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,065 336,095 100 Philippine pesos PHP 985,716 979,184 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,830 52,372 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,175 163,253 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,743 10,618

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 710,592 rials and $1 costs 685,922 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 691,237 rials, and the price of $1 totals 667,239 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 807,000–810,000 rials, while one euro is about 828,000–831,000 rials.

