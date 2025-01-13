Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 13

Business Materials 13 January 2025
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 13, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory relative to January 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 578,111 rials, and one euro is 598,904 rials, while on January 12, one euro was 585,579.

Currency

Rial on January 13

Rial on January 12

1 US dollar

USD

578,111

571,361

1 British pound

GBP

706,272

697,728

1 Swiss franc

CHF

630,694

623,437

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,518

50,944

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,386

49,798

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,406

78,474

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,709

6,631

1 UAE dirham

AED

157,416

155,578

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,868,836

1,846,688

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,604

205,164

100 Japanese yens

JPY

366,435

362,304

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,235

73,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,501,417

1,483,872

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

401,569

396,183

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

321,227

317,493

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,282

29,902

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,336

16,144

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,654

5,589

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,822

156,967

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,121

43,605

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

356,157

351,233

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,163

152,363

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,537,529

1,519,577

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

421,511

416,669

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

479,780

470,472

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,627

19,398

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

419,115

414,223

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

119,405

117,970

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,842

77,921

100 Thai baht

THB

1,672,420

1,652,933

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,566

127,009

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

392,533

389,374

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

815,389

805,869

1 euro

EUR

598,904

585,579

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,675

108,389

1 Georgian lari

GEL

204,207

201,823

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,708

35,276

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,955

7,902

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,522

174,461

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,065

336,095

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

985,716

979,184

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,830

52,372

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,175

163,253

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,743

10,618

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 710,592 rials and $1 costs 685,922 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 691,237 rials, and the price of $1 totals 667,239 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 807,000–810,000 rials, while one euro is about 828,000–831,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

