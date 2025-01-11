Georgian FM to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili will visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Georgian Foreign Ministry statement.

According to the statement, this issue was revealed during her meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador Faig Guliyev.

"The sides discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda. In this context, special attention was given to the minister's upcoming official visit to Azerbaijan, as well as the 10th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries, which will be held in Baku," the statement said.

The minister underscored the multifaceted strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, encompassing a diverse array of sectors.



The outcomes of synergistic collaboration across the domains of commerce, economic frameworks, transportation logistics, and energy matrices were extensively acknowledged during the discourse.



The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the facilitation of sustainable and harmonious progression within the geopolitical landscape of the area, and articulated their preparedness to enhance the strategic alliance and inject additional momentum into its dynamics.

