Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport reports reduction in carbon emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Heydar Aliyev International Airport is making significant strides toward environmental protection and achieving sustainability goals, Trend reports.

According to a direct statement from the airport's press service, carbon emissions at the Baku airport have been reduced by 8 percent.

The reduction is attributed to the modernization of systems, which also led to energy savings of 260 kilowatt-hours.

The airport has now reached the Level 2 'Reduction' of Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program.

Looking ahead, Heydar Aliyev International Airport plans to continue expanding its route network, enhancing service quality through new technologies, strengthening safety standards, and maintaining a strong focus on aviation operations security. Additionally, the airport will prioritize further reducing its carbon footprint and implementing environmentally friendly solutions.