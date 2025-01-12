EU ready to step up support for normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations - Magdalena Grono

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The EU is ready to step up support for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, said Magdalena Grono, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Trend reports.

Magdalena Grono paid her first official visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia from 7 to 11 January 2025.

"Valued in-depth exchanges of views with the leaderships and officials in both capitals on how best to advance peace, normalization efforts, regional cooperation. <...> Stressed EU readiness to step up support to normalization in all its aspects, including by supporting ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral talks, focusing on concrete aspects of connectivity and humanitarian issues, promoting regional cooperation initiatives," she wrote on her page on X.

Magdalena Grono was appointed EUSR for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia in July 2024. As she succeeded Toivo Klaar, Grono took up her duties on September 1, 2024, for an initial period of 12 months.