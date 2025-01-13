Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan shares funding for major renovation of hydrometric post in Kurdamir district

Economy Materials 13 January 2025 12:53 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A major renovation project has begun for the hydrometric post PK680+00 in Azerbaijan's Kurdamir region, located on the Ashagi Shirvan collector, Trend reports.

The Maintenance and Operation Department for the Mil-Karabakh and Ashagi Shirvan collectors has completed the necessary preparations for the work.

The total cost for the renovation of the hydrometric post in Kurdamir will amount to 31,000 manat ($18,235).

The department has entrusted the execution of the project to MRB Construction LLC, with a contract signed for the work.

Notably, MRB Construction LLC was registered in 2022, and its legal representative is Yagubov Yasaf, with a founding capital of 10 manat ($5.8).

