Heydar Aliyev International Airport: 2024 achievements and results (PHOTO)

Heydar Aliyev International Airport concluded 2024 with significant successes in infrastructure development, passenger traffic growth, and strengthening its position as a leading aviation hub in the region.

Record-breaking performance

In 2024, the airport served 7.537 million passengers, marking a 31% increase compared to 2023. Over the year, 59,238 flights were operated, and the route network expanded to 80 destinations. Passengers were offered services from 40 airlines, including 18 low-cost carriers, providing a wide range of routes to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

International flights operated by foreign airlines accounted for 3.495 million passengers, while the national carrier AZAL served 3.314 million passengers. A particularly significant increase was recorded in transit traffic, with the number of transit passengers rising by 130% to reach 373,383.

On the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku en route, 3,419 flights were operated, reflecting a 24% increase compared to 2023. However, passenger traffic on this route grew by only 4%, reaching 728,000.

International recognition

2024 was a landmark year for Heydar Aliyev International Airport on the global stage:

Recognized as the "Best Airport in Central Asia and CIS" by Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Won the award for "Best Airport Staff in Central Asia and CIS" for the third consecutive year.

Became a member of the Airports Council International (ACI EUROPE), gaining access to advanced standards and innovative technologies.

Modernization and innovations

As part of the strategic development plan, the airport completed key infrastructure projects:

Full reconstruction of one of the runways to meet international standards.

Construction and major renovation of taxiways with a total length of 4.332 meters.

To enhance the passenger experience, modern self-service (Self Check-In) and baggage drop-off kiosks (Self-service Baggage Drop-Off) were installed, significantly reducing waiting times, streamlining pre-flight procedures, and making the travel process more convenient and efficient.

Environmental responsibility

The airport actively pursues environmental protection and ecological sustainability goals:

Carbon emissions were reduced by 8%.

System upgrades resulted in energy savings of 260 kWh.

The airport achieved the second level of the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program—"Reduction".

It should be noted that in 2025, Heydar Aliyev International Airport will continue its development by expanding its route network, enhancing service quality through the implementation of new technologies, strengthening safety standards, and maintaining aviation operations safety as a priority. Additionally, special attention will be given to further reducing the carbon footprint and adopting environmentally friendly solutions.