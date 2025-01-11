Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani CEC tallies ballot papers for municipal election

Society Materials 11 January 2025 12:47 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. In excess of six million electoral ballots are slated for production in relation to the municipal election in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panakhov told reporters, Trend reports.

The municipal election will be held on January 29.

To note, this will mark the sixth municipal election in our country. The inaugural municipal elections in Azerbaijan occurred on December 12, 1999. Consequently, up to 2,660 municipalities (exceeding 21,000 municipal members) were established nationwide. Nineteen members were elected to the largest municipality, and five to the smallest municipality.

Municipalities are elected for a five-year term. Members of municipalities may be elected by Republic of Azerbaijan citizens who are eligible to vote and permanently reside in the appropriate electoral district.

