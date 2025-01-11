Azerbaijani MoD, Committee for Work with Religious Associations sign joint action plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Ministry of Defense and the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations of Azerbaijan signed a joint action plan for 2025 on combating religious radicalism in the Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the document, the venue, date, and responsible persons for events to be held in the types of troops (forces), army corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the ministry, were determined.

The events dedicated to the ideas of Azerbaijanism, the preservation and development of national-moral and cultural values, the fight against radical religious movements and extremism, cooperation between cultures, civilizations and religious denominations, as well as other topics will be held during the meetings to be organized with servicemen in 2025.

