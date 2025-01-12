Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 12

Iran Materials 12 January 2025 10:29 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 1 currency experienced an upward trajectory, while 45 currencies depreciated relative to January 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 571,361 rials, and one euro is 585,579 rials, while on January 9, one euro was 592,943.

Currency

Rial on January 12

Rial on January 11

1 US dollar

USD

571,361

579,138

1 British pound

GBP

697,728

707,317

1 Swiss franc

CHF

623,437

631,448

1 Swedish króna

SEK

50,944

51,594

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

49,798

50,454

1 Danish krone

DKK

78,474

79,470

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,631

6,723

1 UAE dirham

AED

155,578

157,696

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,846,688

1,876,990

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,164

207,753

100 Japanese yens

JPY

362,304

367,267

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,366

74,378

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,483,872

1,504,340

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

396,183

401,145

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

317,493

321,736

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,902

30,290

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,144

16,355

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,589

5,664

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,967

159,104

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,605

44,216

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

351,233

355,951

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,363

154,437

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,519,577

1,540,261

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

416,669

422,197

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

470,472

475,106

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,398

19,630

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

414,223

419,960

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,970

117,257

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,921

78,982

100 Thai baht

THB

1,652,933

1,670,789

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,009

128,768

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

389,374

392,926

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

805,869

816,838

1 euro

EUR

585,579

592,943

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,389

109,728

1 Georgian lari

GEL

201,823

204,713

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,276

35,623

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,902

8,144

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,461

177,103

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,095

340,675

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

979,184

987,188

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,372

53,082

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,253

165,026

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,618

10,768

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 702,127 rials and $1 costs 685,080 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 683,004 rials, and the price of $1 totals 666,421 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 818,000–821,000 rials, while one euro is about 839,000–842,000 rials.

