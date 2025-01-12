Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 1 currency experienced an upward trajectory, while 45 currencies depreciated relative to January 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 571,361 rials, and one euro is 585,579 rials, while on January 9, one euro was 592,943.

Currency Rial on January 12 Rial on January 11 1 US dollar USD 571,361 579,138 1 British pound GBP 697,728 707,317 1 Swiss franc CHF 623,437 631,448 1 Swedish króna SEK 50,944 51,594 1 Norwegian krone NOK 49,798 50,454 1 Danish krone DKK 78,474 79,470 1 Indian rupee INR 6,631 6,723 1 UAE dirham AED 155,578 157,696 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,846,688 1,876,990 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,164 207,753 100 Japanese yens JPY 362,304 367,267 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,366 74,378 1 Omani rial OMR 1,483,872 1,504,340 1 Canadian dollar CAD 396,183 401,145 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 317,493 321,736 1 South African rand ZAR 29,902 30,290 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,144 16,355 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,589 5,664 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,967 159,104 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,605 44,216 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 351,233 355,951 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,363 154,437 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,519,577 1,540,261 1 Singapore dollar SGD 416,669 422,197 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 470,472 475,106 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,398 19,630 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 414,223 419,960 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,970 117,257 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,921 78,982 100 Thai baht THB 1,652,933 1,670,789 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,009 128,768 1,000 South Korean won KRW 389,374 392,926 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 805,869 816,838 1 euro EUR 585,579 592,943 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,389 109,728 1 Georgian lari GEL 201,823 204,713 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,276 35,623 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,902 8,144 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,461 177,103 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,095 340,675 100 Philippine pesos PHP 979,184 987,188 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,372 53,082 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,253 165,026 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,618 10,768

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 702,127 rials and $1 costs 685,080 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 683,004 rials, and the price of $1 totals 666,421 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 818,000–821,000 rials, while one euro is about 839,000–842,000 rials.