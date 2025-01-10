President Ilham Aliyev approves new Innovation and Digital Development Agency funding regulations

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the June 14, 2019 decree "On Approving the Regulations for the Use of Funds of the Innovation Agency under the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies," Trend reports.

Under the new decree, the title and the first part of the agency's name were changed from "Innovation under the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies" to "Innovation and Digital Development under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport."

The new regulations for the use of funds by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan have been approved.

The funds will be used in the form of investments, concessional loans, and grants.

The full regulations for the use of funds by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan can be accessed via the provided link.

