Azerbaijan's Baku set to construct 10 metro stations by 2030 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The construction of 10 stations is planned to be completed in Baku under the updated program of metro development until 2030, the deputy minister of digital development and transport Rahman Hummatov said at a press conference dedicated to the activities in the field of transport in 2024 and plans for 2025, Trend reports.

He noted that this will increase passenger traffic to 88 million people.

“It is planned to complete the construction of two more stations, renovate one station, and start construction of eight new metro stations,” he added.

