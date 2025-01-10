Azerbaijan kicks off design work for two villages in nation's Lachin district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Azerbaijan has begun work on the design of two rural settlements in its Lachin district, Trend reports.

Reportedly, the aforementioned localities are Erikli and Kurdhaji. The initial stage of the design process will be executed for these settlements.



The pertinent operations are currently under the purview of the Lachin District Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in this context.

The design of the Erikli village has been entrusted to Inteqris LLC, and the Kurdhaji village to the State Design Institute Azerdovletlayihe. Contracts have been signed with these companies for amounts of 910,370 manat ($535,521) and 907,789 manat ($534,002), respectively.

