Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria fully operational

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is fully operational, the ICGB AD, the pipeline operator, told Trend, as Azerbaijani gas supplies to Bulgaria have been temporarily suspended.

The company said it was also recently notified about a temporary unplanned pause in Azerbaijani gas deliveries.

“Meanwhile, ICGB’s infrastructure is fully operational and fulfilling other client nominations as usual. We’re not aware of the technical details that caused this as the issue does not lay with the interconnector’s facilities,” said the company.

Bulgargaz Energy Company of Bulgaria announced the suspension of gas supplies on January 9, noting that deliveries are expected to resume by January 11, 2025.

“The notice of this temporary halt was received from the Azerbaijani supplier on January 6, 2025,” the company stated.

Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to Bulgaria via the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector, with an existing pipeline capacity of 3 billion cubic meters per year, which has the potential to be expanded to 5 billion cubic meters.

Trend reached out to the Azerbaijani side for clarification, but by the time this article was published, there had been no response.

