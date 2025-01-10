Kyrgyzstan to legalize vehicles with foreign license plates

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 10. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a decree to legalize vehicles with foreign license plates, Trend reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with developing a procedure for registering foreign-registered vehicles within two months, and a full legalization process will be completed within six months.

The process will be divided into three stages: the first will address vehicles with proper documentation, the second will allow legalization of vehicles without documents, provided they meet technical standards, and the third will give owners of undocumented vehicles the option to sell for parts, export, or dispose of them.

The decree also introduces regulations for the primary registration of imported vehicles, as well as establishing a fee structure. There will be stricter controls on the entry and stay of vehicles managed by foreigners in the country, with a requirement for their subsequent export.

The border service and the State Tax Service have been tasked with strengthening efforts to combat illegal vehicle imports, while the Ministry of Internal Affairs will assist in identifying vehicles owned by Kyrgyz citizens. Additionally, the Ministry of Economy will develop a proposal for a temporary ban on importing vehicle bodies, except those covered by international agreements.