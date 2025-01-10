Türkiye's leasing firm receives EBRD loan to promote green finance countrywide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has extended a 25 million euro loan to Türkiye’s BNP Paribas Finansal Kiralama to support green economy investments, Trend reports.

The financing will be used for energy efficiency, renewable energy, and climate resilience projects under the EBRD’s Türkiye Green Economy Financing Facility II.

This initiative aims to accelerate green finance in Türkiye, integrating leasing companies into climate-focused solutions. The project also includes a gender-responsive component, addressing barriers women face in accessing green technologies and finance.

Oksana Yavorskaya, EBRD Deputy Head for Türkiye, highlighted the importance of the partnership, noting the strong role Turkish leasing companies play in expanding green financing. Sibel Alyar, General Manager of BNP Paribas Finansal Kiralama, emphasized their commitment to sustainable growth and leveraging the group's expertise in equipment finance to drive impactful green solutions.

The EBRD remains a key investor in Türkiye, with over 21 billion euros invested in 465 projects since 2009, primarily in the private sector.