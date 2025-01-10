Tajikistan announces 2025 budget transport and communication allocations

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 10. Tajikistan has earmarked 2.993 billion somoni ($274.35 million) for budgetary expenditures in the transport and communications sector for 2025, according to the Law on the State Budget for 2025, Trend reports.

The budget sets aside 51.6 billion somoni ($4.7 billion) for total expenditures. Of this amount, approximately 24 billion somoni ($2.1 billion), or over 46 percent of total expenditures, will be allocated to social sectors.

Meanwhile, the revenue side of the state budget is projected to reach 49.6 billion somoni ($4.5 billion), which is a 15.4 percent increase, or 6.6 billion somoni ($604.9 million), compared to the previous year.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Tajikistan will continue implementing key infrastructure projects in 2025, including the reconstruction of highways, bridge construction, and the establishment of avalanche protection corridors.

In the first half of 2025, the construction of a road section between the Kalaikhumb–Vanj–Rushan border in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region is expected to be completed.

Additionally, in the village of Barsem, also in Gorno-Badakhshan, the construction of 4.5 kilometers of road, 550 meters of avalanche protection corridors, an 82-meter bridge over the Shorf River, and a 200-meter bridge over the Gund River will be finished.

52 kilometers of republican and internationally significant roads in the Sugd Region will also undergo restoration.

Plans for 2025 also include the construction of fuel stations, maintenance centers, shops, campsites, and hotels, which will help improve transport services across the country.

In further development, the Dangara-Guliston road reconstruction project is set to begin in 2025, with plans to transform it into a model "green corridor." This project will introduce innovative methods for creating environmentally friendly roads.