Iranian lift manufacturer considers setting up facility in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 10. Representatives from the Iranian company Behran Lift, a leading manufacturer of lifts and escalators, have expressed interest in establishing a joint production facility in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the city’s executive body.

The statement came during a meeting between the delegation from the Iranian company and Abdurahmon Abdurahmonzoda, the Deputy Mayor of Dushanbe. The sides discussed the potential for expanding cooperation and the development of a long-term partnership between Behran Lift and Tajikistan.

Abdurahmonzoda highlighted the attractive investment climate in Dushanbe, emphasizing the city’s growing role as a business hub in Central Asia. The discussions also focused on opportunities for collaboration and increasing trade relations between the two countries.

The parties acknowledged the promising prospects for the project and agreed to continue negotiations in the coming months.

In a related development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to make his first official state visit to Tajikistan later this month. During his visit, a large delegation of Iranian business leaders, led by the Chairman of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, along with representatives from the industrial, mining, and agricultural sectors, will also arrive in Dushanbe.