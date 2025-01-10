Azerbaijan to obtain delivery of over one hundred new buses in 2025 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. More than one hundred new buses are expected to be delivered to Azerbaijan in 2025, the chairman of the Board of the Land Transportation Agency of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, 154 buses have been renewed on 11 bus routes. Two routes with new buses have been set up.

“200 buses were repaired and returned to the route lines, and 165 electric buses started serving passengers. Private carriers have brought in 60 new buses, some of which have already been put into service. It is expected that in 2025 private carriers will deliver more than a hundred buses,” he emphasized.

Rzayev also added that in 2024, 476 million passengers were transported in Baku city, which is 28 million more than in 2023.